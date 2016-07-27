REFILE-BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees NAFTA margins close to rivals' once revamps U.S. plants

(Refiles to clarify that 4th and 5th bullet points refer to U.S. passenger car production, not all vehicle production there)

July 27 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts in a post-results conference call:

* expects NAFTA profit margins to get very close to those of rivals once retooling of U.S. plants is completed

* expects to stop making sedans in US by end of Q1 2017

* there has been progress in finding partner to make Chrysler 200, Dodge Dart models

* company must rework relationship with U.S. worker union UAW in order to continue to make passenger cars in the United States in future

* it would be very difficult for group to justify investment in U.S. passenger car plants in future without reworking of UAW union relationship

* does not expect additional charges in unlikely event that carmaker fails to find partner to produce passenger cars in the United States

* believes 2018 targets achievable Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer adds:

* rental agency sales made up 75 percent of Q2 U.S. fleet sales vs 80 percent year earlier

* rental agency sales made up 75 percent of Q2 U.S. fleet sales vs 80 percent year earlier

* sees liquidity of around 23 billion euros by end of 2016