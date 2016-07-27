REFILE-BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees NAFTA margins close to rivals' once revamps U.S. plants

(Refiles to clarify that 4th and 5th bullet points refer to
July 27 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne
tells analysts in a post-results conference call:
* expects NAFTA profit margins to get very close to those of
rivals once retooling of U.S. plants is completed
* expects to stop making sedans in US by end of Q1 2017
* there has been progress in finding partner to make
Chrysler 200, Dodge Dart models
* company must rework relationship with U.S. worker union
UAW in order to continue to make passenger cars in the United
States in future
* it would be very difficult for group to justify investment
in U.S. passenger car plants in future without reworking of UAW
union relationship
* does not expect additional charges in unlikely event that
carmaker fails to find partner to produce passenger cars in the
United States
* believes 2018 targets achievable
Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer adds:
* rental agency sales made up 75 percent of Q2 U.S. fleet
sales vs 80 percent year earlier
* sees liquidity of around 23 billion euros by end of 2016
