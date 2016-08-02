版本:
中国
2016年 8月 2日

BRIEF-Ferrari CEO says FY guidance to be seen as "minimum point"

Aug 2 Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a post-results conference call:

* full-year guidance should be seen as "minimum point"

* production of LaFerrari spider model will start in second half of 2016, declined to comment on volume Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

