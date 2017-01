July 11 Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti:

* says restarting testing on AW609, does not see any delay from originally envisaged delivery times

* says plans to retain stake in Superjet project, fully committed to cooperation with Russia

* says sees no immediate effects from Brexit, will monitor evolution of situation

* Speaking to journalists at Farnborough Airshow Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)