July 25 Ryanair

* CEO says reasonable to expect that Ryanair will exercise options on Boeing 737 Max aircraft

* CEO says if was offered extra 737 planes at distressed prices, would consider opportunistically

* COO says likely to have 2 million less seats ex-Stansted (out of a potential todal 23 million) next year as a result of Brexit

* CEO says sterling pricing weaker since Brexit, but will fill planes irrespective of price Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)