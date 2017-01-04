版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Czech Travel Service says signed contract for 5 Boeing 737 MAX planes

Jan 4 Boeing Co

* Czech Travel Service says signed contract for 5 Boeing 737 MAX planes

* Deal brings number of ordered 737 MAX planes to 30, to be delivered in 2018-2023

* Company plans to have fleet of 50 planes by 2023 vs 37 planes now

* Travel Service is controlled by Czech businessman Jiri Simane, Roman Vik and China's CEFC. Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐