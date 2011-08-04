Rio Tinto sees tight mining input prices

SYDNEY Aug 4 Global miner Rio Tinto is seeing surprising resilient strength in iron ore prices but mining input prices are also very tight, Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott told a conference call on Thursday.

His comments come after Rio reported a 35 percent jump in first-half profit, missing market expectations, but sweetened the result with a $2 billion expansion of its existing share buyback programme.

For more, please click:

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies)