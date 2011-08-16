Westfield H1 FFO just below forecasts, keeps outlook

SYDNEY Aug 17 Australia's mall operator
Westfield on Wednesday reported funds from operations
(FFO) for the first half of this year slightly below analyst
estimates and kept its outlook for the full year unchanged.
Westfield, the world's second largest listed retail trust by
market value, said its FFO came in at A$732.7 million for the
six months to June, compared with an average estimate of
A$740.14 million by five analysts.
This is the first time Westfield reported FFO, a measure of
performance of a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is
widely used by its global peers.
It also maintained its full-year FFO forecast in the range of
64 cents to 65 cents per security.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)