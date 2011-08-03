BRIEF-Moody's rts County of Will,Illinois variable rate rev bond

BRIEF-Regeneron says price increases unrelated from innovation will be pushed back on
* Regeneron CEO: "As we further diversify our product related revenue stream, we do not plan to provide eylea guidance after 2017"
Aug 03 County of Will, Illinois
* Moody's affirms the A1/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed rating to the County of Will, Illinois Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (Joliet Catholic Academy Project), Series 2004
* Five-for-four stock split declared for common shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced that its German subsidiary, CSPi GmBH, secured a three-year service contract worth $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: