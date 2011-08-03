版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rts County of Will,Illinois variable rate rev bond

Aug 03 County of Will, Illinois

* Moody's affirms the A1/VMIG 1 letter of credit backed rating to the County of Will, Illinois Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (Joliet Catholic Academy Project), Series 2004

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐