版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's afrm Aa2/VMIG 1 rtg to West Palm Beach(FL) rev bnd

Aug 04 West Palm Beach (City of) FL

* Moody's affirms the Aa2/VMIG 1 rating assigned to West Palm Beach, Florida utility system variable rate revevnue bonds series 2008C

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐