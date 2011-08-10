版本:
BRIEF-Moody's rates Alaska Housing Finance Corporation revs bond

Aug 10 Alaska Housing Finance Corporation

* Moody's affirms at VMIG 1 the rating assigned to Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Home Mortgage Revenue Bonds, 2002 Series A (AMT)(Variable Rate).

