公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 12日 星期五 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's afrms AEGON senior rtg at A3;otlk to stbl from neg

Aug 12 AEGON N.V (AEGN.AS)

* Moody's affirms AEGON senior rating at A3; outlook to stable from negative; upgrades AEGON's subordinated debt to Baa1 (hyb) from Baa2 (hyb)

