Bank of Yokohama <8332.T>-6mth parent results

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

BANK OF YOKOHAMA LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 124.61 120.47 250.00 (+3.4 pct) (-7.8 pct) (+3.1%) Recurring 41.11 33.31 82.50

(+23.4 pct) (+50.1 pct) (+10.0%) Net 24.54 20.38 48.50 (+20.4 pct) (+54.5 pct) (+6.7%) EPS

Y18.06 Y14.98 Y35.85

Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8332.TK1.