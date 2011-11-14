版本:
Bank of Yokohama <8332.T>-6mth parent results

Nov 14 (Reuters) -
                BANK OF YOKOHAMA LTD
                PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Revenues          124.61        
120.47          250.00                                      
(+3.4 pct)      (-7.8 pct)         (+3.1%)              
Recurring          41.11           33.31           82.50
                            (+23.4 pct)     (+50.1 pct)    
  (+10.0%)                Net                24.54         
20.38           48.50                                     
(+20.4 pct)     (+54.5 pct)         (+6.7%)                EPS
              Y18.06          Y14.98          Y35.85
     Annual div                                          
Y10.00          Y10.00
  -Q2 div               Y5.00           Y5.00
            -Q4 div                               Y5.00
  Y5.00
 NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank.
 If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8332.TK1.

