Mitsubishi UFJ FG <8306.T>-6mth group results

Nov 14 (Reuters) -
                MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP  INC
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Revenues            2.67 trln     
2.37 trln                                                
(+12.7 pct)      (-9.5 pct)                              
Recurring         958.64          542.05
                            (+76.9 pct)    (+132.6 pct)
                       Net               696.09        
356.78                                                     
(+95.1 pct)    (+153.1 pct)                                EPS
              Y48.58          Y24.60
     Diluted      EPS                  Y48.51         Y24.53
                             Annual div
                          Y12.00          Y12.00
  -Q2 div               Y6.00           Y6.00
            -Q4 div                               Y6.00
  Y6.00
 NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding
company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of
Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc.
Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8306.TK1.

