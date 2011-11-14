版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 16:30 BJT

Mitsubishi UFJ FG <8306.T>-6mth parent results

Nov 14 (Reuters) -
                MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP  INC
                PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Revenues          160.24        
224.24                                                     
(-28.5 pct)     (+56.6 pct)                              
Operating         152.51          216.56
                            (-29.6 pct)     (+60.9 pct)
                       Recurring         140.07        
202.03                                                     
(-30.7 pct)     (+72.9 pct)                                Net
          143.04          191.05
                       (-25.1 pct)
                  EPS                    Y9.47        
Y12.87                                 Annual div
                          Y12.00          Y12.00
  -Q2 div               Y6.00           Y6.00
            -Q4 div                               Y6.00
  Y6.00
 NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding
company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of
Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc.
Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
 If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8306.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐