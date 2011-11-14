Mitsubishi UFJ FG <8306.T>-6mth parent results

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 160.24 224.24 (-28.5 pct) (+56.6 pct) Operating 152.51 216.56

(-29.6 pct) (+60.9 pct)

Recurring 140.07 202.03 (-30.7 pct) (+72.9 pct) Net

143.04 191.05

(-25.1 pct)

EPS Y9.47 Y12.87 Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8306.TK1.