Bank of Yokohama <8332.T>-6mth group results

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

BANK OF YOKOHAMA LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 145.23 141.47 290.00 (+2.6 pct) (-8.2 pct) (+1.8%) Recurring 45.88 36.51 90.00

(+25.6 pct) (+70.2 pct) (+10.2%) Net 25.89 21.15 50.50 (+22.3 pct) (+64.9 pct) (+7.2%) EPS

Y19.06 Y15.55 Y37.33

Diluted EPS Y19.05 Y15.54

Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8332.TK1.