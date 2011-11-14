Bank of Yokohama <8332.T>-6mth group results

BRIEF-Cemtrex reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
BANK OF YOKOHAMA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 145.23 141.47 290.00 (+2.6 pct) (-8.2 pct) (+1.8%) Recurring 45.88 36.51 90.00
(+25.6 pct) (+70.2 pct) (+10.2%) Net 25.89 21.15 50.50 (+22.3 pct) (+64.9 pct) (+7.2%) EPS
Y19.06 Y15.55 Y37.33
Diluted EPS Y19.05 Y15.54
Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8332.TK1.
* Cemtrex, Inc (CETX) fy 2017 q1 net income up 103 pct, EBITDA up 138 pct and EPS increasing 56 pct
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage: