版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 14:00 BJT

Bank of Yokohama <8332.T>-6mth group results

Nov 14 (Reuters) -
                BANK OF YOKOHAMA LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Revenues          145.23        
141.47          290.00                                      
(+2.6 pct)      (-8.2 pct)         (+1.8%)              
Recurring          45.88           36.51           90.00
                            (+25.6 pct)     (+70.2 pct)    
  (+10.2%)                Net                25.89         
21.15           50.50                                     
(+22.3 pct)     (+64.9 pct)         (+7.2%)                EPS
              Y19.06          Y15.55          Y37.33
     Diluted      EPS                  Y19.05         Y15.54
                             Annual div
                          Y10.00          Y10.00
  -Q2 div               Y5.00           Y5.00
            -Q4 div                               Y5.00
  Y5.00
 NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8332.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐