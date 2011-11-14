版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 16:36 BJT

Mitsubishi UFJ FG <8306.T>-2011/12 group forecast

Nov 14 (Reuters) -
             MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP  INC
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to     Full year to
             March 31,2012    March 31,2012
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Net              900.00           600.00
 NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding
company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of
Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc.
Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8306.TK1.

