版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 15日 星期四 15:00 BJT

Hitachi <6501.T>-2011/12 div forecast

Sept 15 (Reuters) -
             HITACHI LTD
             PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to     Full year to
             March 31,2012    March 31,2012
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 -H1 div         3.00 yen          nil
 NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of
electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as
mainstays.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6501.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐