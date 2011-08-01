Honda Motor <7267.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 1 (Reuters) -
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.71 trln
2.36 trln 3.65 trln 8.70 trln
(-27.4 pct) (+17.9 pct)
Operating 22.58 234.44
50.00 270.00 (-90.4 pct)
(+831.7 pct) Pretax
29.30 256.15 60.00 285.00
(-88.6 pct)
Net 31.80 272.49 50.00
230.00 (-88.3 pct)
EPS Y17.64
Y150.27 Y27.74 Y127.61
Div Y15.00 Y12.00
NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle
manufacturer.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
