版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 1日 星期一 14:00 BJT

Honda Motor <7267.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 1 (Reuters) -
                HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             3 months ended  3 months ended    6 months to 
  Year to                      Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010  
Sep 30, 2011    Mar 31, 2012
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        H1          
  LATEST                       RESULTS         RESULTS       
FORECAST        FORECAST    Sales               1.71 trln     
2.36 trln       3.65 trln       8.70 trln
                (-27.4 pct)     (+17.9 pct)
           Operating          22.58          234.44        
 50.00          270.00                       (-90.4 pct)  
(+831.7 pct)                                Pretax           
29.30          256.15           60.00          285.00
         (-88.6 pct)
    Net                31.80          272.49           50.00
      230.00                       (-88.3 pct)
                              EPS                   Y17.64
   Y150.27          Y27.74         Y127.61
 Div                   Y15.00          Y12.00
 NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle
manufacturer.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7267.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐