版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 2日 星期二 14:00 BJT

Toyota Motor <7203.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 2 (Reuters) -
                TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             3 months ended  3 months ended    6 months to 
  Year to                      Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010  
Sep 30, 2011    Mar 31, 2012
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        H1          
  LATEST                       RESULTS         RESULTS       
FORECAST        FORECAST    Sales               3.44 trln     
4.87 trln       8.10 trln      19.00 trln
                (-29.4 pct)     (+27.0 pct)
           Operating    loss 107.96     prft 211.66     loss
40.00     prft 450.00     Pretax        loss 80.53    prft
263.00                  nilprft 500.00     Net
 1.16          190.47           70.00          390.00
            (-99.4 pct)
       EPS                    Y0.37          Y60.74        
Y22.32         Y124.37
 Diluted      EPS                   Y0.37          Y60.74
 NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
 strong domestic market share and boasts
 highly efficient and lean production system..
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7203.TK1.

