Toyota Motor <7203.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.44 trln 4.87 trln 8.10 trln 19.00 trln

(-29.4 pct) (+27.0 pct)

Operating loss 107.96 prft 211.66 loss 40.00 prft 450.00 Pretax loss 80.53 prft 263.00 nilprft 500.00 Net

1.16 190.47 70.00 390.00

(-99.4 pct)

EPS Y0.37 Y60.74 Y22.32 Y124.37 Diluted EPS Y0.37 Y60.74

NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

