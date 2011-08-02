Toyota Motor <7203.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 2 (Reuters) -
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.44 trln
4.87 trln 8.10 trln 19.00 trln
(-29.4 pct) (+27.0 pct)
Operating loss 107.96 prft 211.66 loss
40.00 prft 450.00 Pretax loss 80.53 prft
263.00 nilprft 500.00 Net
1.16 190.47 70.00 390.00
(-99.4 pct)
EPS Y0.37 Y60.74
Y22.32 Y124.37
Diluted EPS Y0.37 Y60.74
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3
automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7203.TK1.