Kubota <6326.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

KUBOTA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 481.71
449.05 1.00 trln
(+7.3 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+7.1%)
Operating 49.25 43.17 100.00
(+14.1 pct) (+30.3 pct)
(+16.1%) Pretax 44.37
43.04 100.00
(+3.1 pct) (+29.3 pct) (+9.5%) Net
26.34 25.71 60.00
(+2.4 pct) (+33.1 pct)
(+9.4%) EPS Y20.75
Y20.22 Y47.77 Annual div -Q2 div
Y7.00 Y7.00
NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and
machinery.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
