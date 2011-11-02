版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 2日 星期三 14:00 BJT

Kubota <6326.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Nov 2 (Reuters) -
                KUBOTA CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales             481.71        
449.05            1.00 trln                                 
(+7.3 pct)      (+1.0 pct)         (+7.1%)              
Operating          49.25           43.17          100.00
                            (+14.1 pct)     (+30.3 pct)    
  (+16.1%)                Pretax             44.37         
43.04          100.00                                      
(+3.1 pct)     (+29.3 pct)         (+9.5%)                Net
          26.34           25.71           60.00
                       (+2.4 pct)     (+33.1 pct)       
(+9.4%)                EPS                   Y20.75        
Y20.22          Y47.77                 Annual div   -Q2 div
       Y7.00           Y7.00
 NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and
machinery.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6326.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐