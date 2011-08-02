Mitsui & Co <8031.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 2 (Reuters) -
MITSUI & CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.59 trln 2.43 trln 11.50 trln
(+6.7 pct) (+8.9 pct)
Operating 88.58 90.15
(-1.7 pct) (+169.2 pct) Pretax
119.70 105.42
(+13.5 pct) (+180.0 pct) Net
132.70 102.54 430.00
(+29.4 pct) (+78.9 pct) EPS
Y72.72 Y56.19 Y235.64
Diluted EPS Y72.72 Y56.19
NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with
strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
