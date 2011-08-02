版本:
Mitsui & Co <8031.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 2 (Reuters) -
                MITSUI & CO LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             3 months ended  3 months ended    Year to
            Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        LATEST
            RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST   Sales
           2.59 trln       2.43 trln      11.50 trln
                 (+6.7 pct)      (+8.9 pct)              
Operating          88.58           90.15
             (-1.7 pct)    (+169.2 pct)               Pretax
        119.70          105.42
            (+13.5 pct)    (+180.0 pct)                Net
         132.70          102.54          430.00
      (+29.4 pct)     (+78.9 pct)                EPS
       Y72.72          Y56.19         Y235.64
 Diluted      EPS                  Y72.72          Y56.19
 NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with
strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8031.TK1.

