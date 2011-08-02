Mitsui & Co <8031.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

MITSUI & CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.59 trln 2.43 trln 11.50 trln

(+6.7 pct) (+8.9 pct) Operating 88.58 90.15

(-1.7 pct) (+169.2 pct) Pretax

119.70 105.42

(+13.5 pct) (+180.0 pct) Net

132.70 102.54 430.00

(+29.4 pct) (+78.9 pct) EPS

Y72.72 Y56.19 Y235.64 Diluted EPS Y72.72 Y56.19

NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

