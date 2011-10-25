Canon <7751.T>-9-mth group results(SEC)

Oct 25 (Reuters) -
CANON INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.59 trln 2.64 trln 3.65 trln
(-1.8 pct) (+17.0 pct)
Operating 283.46 304.71 360.00
(-7.0 pct) (+143.9 pct) Pretax
281.92 310.33 350.00
(-9.2 pct) (+155.6 pct) Net
187.19 192.64 230.00
(-2.8 pct) (+174.9 pct) EPS
Y153.42 Y155.79 Y191.43
Diluted EPS Y153.41 Y155.79
NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also
globally known for Canon brand cameras.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
