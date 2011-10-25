版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 25日 星期二 14:00 BJT

Canon <7751.T>-9-mth group results(SEC)

Oct 25 (Reuters) -
                CANON INC
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             9 months ended  9 months ended    Year to
            Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Dec 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        LATEST
            RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST   Sales
           2.59 trln       2.64 trln       3.65 trln
                 (-1.8 pct)     (+17.0 pct)              
Operating         283.46          304.71          360.00
             (-7.0 pct)    (+143.9 pct)               Pretax
        281.92          310.33          350.00
             (-9.2 pct)    (+155.6 pct)                Net
         187.19          192.64          230.00
       (-2.8 pct)    (+174.9 pct)                EPS
      Y153.42         Y155.79         Y191.43
 Diluted      EPS                 Y153.41         Y155.79
 NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also
globally known for Canon brand cameras.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7751.TK1.

