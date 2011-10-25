Canon <7751.T>-9-mth group results(SEC)

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

CANON INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.59 trln 2.64 trln 3.65 trln

(-1.8 pct) (+17.0 pct) Operating 283.46 304.71 360.00

(-7.0 pct) (+143.9 pct) Pretax

281.92 310.33 350.00

(-9.2 pct) (+155.6 pct) Net

187.19 192.64 230.00

(-2.8 pct) (+174.9 pct) EPS

Y153.42 Y155.79 Y191.43 Diluted EPS Y153.41 Y155.79

NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7751.TK1.