Nintendo <7974.OS>-2011/12 group forecast

Jan 26 (Reuters) - NINTENDO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 660.00 790.00 Operating loss 45.00 prft 1.00 Recurring loss 95.00 loss 30.00 Net loss 65.00 loss 20.00 NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .