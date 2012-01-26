版本:
Nintendo <7974.OS>-2011/12 group forecast

Jan 26 (Reuters) -
                NINTENDO CO LTD
                CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                Full year to     Full year to
                March 31,2012    March 31,2012
                LATEST           PREVIOUS
                FORECAST         FORECAST
 Sales            660.00           790.00     Operating    loss
45.00        prft 1.00     Recurring    loss 95.00       loss
30.00     Net          loss 65.00       loss 20.00        NOTE
- Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game
machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.       For latest
earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .

