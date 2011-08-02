版本:
Kubota <6326.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 2 (Reuters) -
                KUBOTA CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             3 months ended  3 months ended    6 months to 
  Year to                      Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010  
Sep 30, 2011    Mar 31, 2012
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        H1          
  LATEST                       RESULTS         RESULTS       
FORECAST        FORECAST    Sales             215.08        
199.23          466.00            1.00 trln
                 (+8.0 pct)      (+2.0 pct)
           Operating          21.91           18.12        
 45.00          100.00                       (+20.9 pct)   
(+76.3 pct)                                Pretax           
23.01           19.42           45.00          100.00
         (+18.5 pct)     (+80.7 pct)
    Net                13.61           10.75           27.00
       60.00                       (+26.6 pct)     (+93.4
pct)                                EPS                  Y10.70
       Y8.45          Y21.23          Y47.18
 NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and
machinery.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6326.TK1.

