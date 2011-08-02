Kubota <6326.T>-1qtr group results(SEC)

Aug 2 (Reuters) -
KUBOTA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 215.08
199.23 466.00 1.00 trln
(+8.0 pct) (+2.0 pct)
Operating 21.91 18.12
45.00 100.00 (+20.9 pct)
(+76.3 pct) Pretax
23.01 19.42 45.00 100.00
(+18.5 pct) (+80.7 pct)
Net 13.61 10.75 27.00
60.00 (+26.6 pct) (+93.4
pct) EPS Y10.70
Y8.45 Y21.23 Y47.18
NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and
machinery.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6326.TK1.