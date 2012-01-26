版本:
NEC <6701.T>-2011/12 div forecast

Jan 26 (Reuters) -
                NEC CORP
                PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                Full year to
                March 31,2012
                LATEST
                FORECAST
 Annual div          nil
    NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts
maker.       If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most
cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the
second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in
2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on .

