Nintendo <7974.OS>-6mth group results

Oct 27 (Reuters) -
                NINTENDO CO LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales             215.74        
363.16          790.00                                     
(-40.6 pct)     (-33.7 pct)        (-22.1%)              
Operating     loss 57.35      prft 54.23       prft 1.00
                                            (-48.0 pct)    
  (-99.4%)                Recurring    loss 107.87       loss
4.15      loss 30.00                     Net           loss
70.27       loss 2.01      loss 20.00                     EPS
       loss Y549.53     loss Y15.73    loss Y156.40
    Annual div                                         
Y100.00         Y450.00
  -Q2 div                  nil        Y140.00
            -Q4 div                             Y310.00    
Y100.00
 NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video
game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7974.TK1.

