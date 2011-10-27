Nintendo <7974.OS>-6mth group results

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
NINTENDO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 215.74 363.16 790.00 (-40.6 pct) (-33.7 pct) (-22.1%) Operating loss 57.35 prft 54.23 prft 1.00
(-48.0 pct) (-99.4%) Recurring loss 107.87 loss 4.15 loss 30.00 Net loss 70.27 loss 2.01 loss 20.00 EPS
loss Y549.53 loss Y15.73 loss Y156.40
Annual div Y100.00 Y450.00 -Q2 div nil Y140.00
-Q4 div Y310.00
Y100.00
NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.
