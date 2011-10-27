Komatsu <6301.T>-2011/12 group forecast(SEC)

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
KOMATSU LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.05 trln 2.15 trln Operating 282.00 305.00 Pretax 276.00 300.00 Net 186.00 200.00 NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6301.TK1.
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.