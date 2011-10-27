版本:
Komatsu <6301.T>-2011/12 group forecast(SEC)

Oct 27 (Reuters) -
             KOMATSU LTD
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to     Full year to
             March 31,2012    March 31,2012
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Sales              2.05 trln        2.15 trln
 Operating        282.00           305.00     Pretax         
276.00           300.00     Net              186.00         
200.00        NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of
construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.)      
