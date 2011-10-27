Komatsu <6301.T>-2011/12 group forecast(SEC)

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

KOMATSU LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.05 trln 2.15 trln Operating 282.00 305.00 Pretax 276.00 300.00 Net 186.00 200.00 NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6301.TK1.