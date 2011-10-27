Komatsu <6301.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

KOMATSU LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 985.87 859.76 2.05 trln (+14.7 pct) (+33.1 pct) (+11.2%) Operating 132.95 103.91 282.00

(+27.9 pct) (+425.2 pct) (+26.5%) Pretax 130.24 100.11 276.00 (+30.1 pct) (+442.5 pct) (+25.6%) Net

94.68 63.76 186.00

(+48.5 pct) (+677.8 pct) (+23.4%) EPS Y97.82 Y65.89 Y192.99 Diluted EPS

Y97.74 Y65.85 Annual div Y42.00

Y38.00 -Q2 div Y21.00 Y18.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y21.00

NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

