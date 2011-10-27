版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 14:00 BJT

Komatsu <6301.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 27 (Reuters) -
                KOMATSU LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales             985.87        
859.76            2.05 trln                                
(+14.7 pct)     (+33.1 pct)        (+11.2%)              
Operating         132.95          103.91          282.00
                            (+27.9 pct)    (+425.2 pct)    
  (+26.5%)                Pretax            130.24        
100.11          276.00                                     
(+30.1 pct)    (+442.5 pct)        (+25.6%)                Net
           94.68           63.76          186.00
                       (+48.5 pct)    (+677.8 pct)      
(+23.4%)                EPS                   Y97.82        
Y65.89         Y192.99                 Diluted      EPS
      Y97.74          Y65.85                               
Annual div                                            Y42.00
   Y38.00
  -Q2 div              Y21.00          Y18.00
            -Q4 div                              Y20.00
 Y21.00
 NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction
machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6301.TK1.

