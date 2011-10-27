版本:
Kyocera <6971.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 27 (Reuters) -
                KYOCERA CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales             604.27        
637.39            1.23 trln                                 
(-5.2 pct)     (+31.7 pct)         (-2.9%)              
Operating          67.76           81.76          125.00
                            (-17.1 pct)    (+823.0 pct)    
  (-19.8%)                Pretax             75.57         
89.49          140.00                                     
(-15.6 pct)    (+421.9 pct)        (-18.8%)                Net
           46.77           61.96           87.00
                       (-24.5 pct)    (+609.9 pct)      
(-28.9%)                EPS                  Y254.93       
Y337.62         Y474.23                 Diluted      EPS
      Y254.93         Y337.62                              
 Annual div                                           Y120.00
   Y130.00
  -Q2 div              Y60.00          Y60.00
            -Q4 div                              Y70.00
 Y60.00
 NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker,
highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
 capacitors.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6971.TK1.

