Kyocera <6971.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

KYOCERA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 604.27 637.39 1.23 trln (-5.2 pct) (+31.7 pct) (-2.9%) Operating 67.76 81.76 125.00

(-17.1 pct) (+823.0 pct) (-19.8%) Pretax 75.57 89.49 140.00 (-15.6 pct) (+421.9 pct) (-18.8%) Net

46.77 61.96 87.00

(-24.5 pct) (+609.9 pct) (-28.9%) EPS Y254.93 Y337.62 Y474.23 Diluted EPS

Y254.93 Y337.62 Annual div Y120.00

Y130.00 -Q2 div Y60.00 Y60.00

-Q4 div Y70.00

Y60.00

NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6971.TK1.