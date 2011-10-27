Kyocera <6971.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
KYOCERA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 604.27 637.39 1.23 trln (-5.2 pct) (+31.7 pct) (-2.9%) Operating 67.76 81.76 125.00
(-17.1 pct) (+823.0 pct) (-19.8%) Pretax 75.57 89.49 140.00 (-15.6 pct) (+421.9 pct) (-18.8%) Net
46.77 61.96 87.00
(-24.5 pct) (+609.9 pct) (-28.9%) EPS Y254.93 Y337.62 Y474.23 Diluted EPS
Y254.93 Y337.62 Annual div Y120.00
Y130.00 -Q2 div Y60.00 Y60.00
-Q4 div Y70.00
Y60.00
NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.