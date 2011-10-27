版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四

Nintendo <7974.OS>-2011/12 group forecast

Oct 27 (Reuters) -
             NINTENDO CO LTD
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to     Full year to
             March 31,2012    March 31,2012
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Sales            790.00           900.00     Operating       
 1.00            35.00     Recurring    loss 30.00       prft
35.00     Net          loss 20.00       prft 20.00        NOTE
- Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game
machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.       For latest
earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
7974.TK1.

