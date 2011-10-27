版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 15:00 BJT

Nintendo <7974.OS>-6-month group forecast

Oct 27 (Reuters) -
             NINTENDO CO LTD
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             6 months to      6 months to
             Sept 30,2011     Sept 30,2011
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Sales            215.74           240.00     Operating    loss
57.35       loss 50.00     Recurring   loss 107.87       loss
55.00     Net          loss 70.27       loss 35.00        NOTE
- Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game
machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.       For latest
earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
7974.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐