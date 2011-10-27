Nintendo <7974.OS>-6-month group forecast

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

NINTENDO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 215.74 240.00 Operating loss 57.35 loss 50.00 Recurring loss 107.87 loss 55.00 Net loss 70.27 loss 35.00 NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7974.TK1.