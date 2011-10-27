版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 27日 星期四 14:00 BJT

NEC <6701.T>-6mth group results

Oct 27 (Reuters) -
                NEC CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales               1.44 trln     
1.47 trln       3.25 trln                                 
(-1.8 pct)     (-11.2 pct)         (+4.3%)              
Operating           6.79            1.09           90.00
                           (+525.7 pct)                    
  (+55.7%)                Recurring     loss 10.41      loss
22.27      prft 55.00                     Net           loss
10.98      loss 27.04      prft 15.00                     EPS
         loss Y4.23     loss Y10.42      prft Y5.77
    Annual div   -Q2 div                  nil            nil

 NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts
maker.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6701.TK1.

