Mitsui & Co <8031.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Nov 2 (Reuters) -
MITSUI & CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.23 trln
4.87 trln 11.50 trln
(+7.5 pct) (+6.1 pct) (+15.7%)
Operating 194.68 169.83
(+14.6 pct) (+123.5 pct)
Pretax 231.64
189.12
(+22.5 pct) (+231.9 pct) Net
227.26 183.23 430.00
(+24.0 pct) (+151.6 pct)
(+40.2%) EPS Y124.54
Y100.42 Y235.64 Diluted EPS
Y124.54 Y100.42
Annual div Y55.00
Y47.00
-Q2 div Y27.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y27.00
Y28.00
NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with
strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8031.TK1.