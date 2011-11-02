版本:
Mitsui & Co <8031.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Nov 2 (Reuters) -
                MITSUI & CO LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales               5.23 trln     
4.87 trln      11.50 trln                                 
(+7.5 pct)      (+6.1 pct)        (+15.7%)              
Operating         194.68          169.83
                            (+14.6 pct)    (+123.5 pct)
                       Pretax            231.64        
189.12                                                     
(+22.5 pct)    (+231.9 pct)                                Net
          227.26          183.23          430.00
                       (+24.0 pct)    (+151.6 pct)      
(+40.2%)                EPS                  Y124.54       
Y100.42         Y235.64                 Diluted      EPS
      Y124.54         Y100.42                              
 Annual div                                            Y55.00
    Y47.00
  -Q2 div              Y27.00          Y20.00
            -Q4 div                              Y27.00
 Y28.00
 NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with
strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8031.TK1.

