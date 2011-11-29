版本:
2011年 11月 29日

Pioneer <6773.T>-2011/12 group forecast

Nov 29 (Reuters) -
             PIONEER  CORP
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to
             March 31,2012
             LATEST
             FORECAST
 Sales            440.00     Operating         11.00   
Recurring          7.50     Net                1.00        NOTE
- Pioneer  Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment
 and car audio.       For latest earnings estimates made by
Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6773.TK1.

