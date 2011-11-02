Sony <6758.T>-2qtr group results(SEC)

Nov 2 (Reuters) -
SONY
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.57 trln
1.73 trln
(-9.1 pct) Operating loss
1.64 68.65 Pretax 95 mln
62.71 (-99.8 pct) Net
loss 26.98 prft 31.15 EPS loss
Y26.88 prft Y31.04
Diluted loss Y26.88 prft Y31.00
EPS
NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer
electronics
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6758.TK1.