版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 2日 星期三 14:08 BJT

Sony <6758.T>-2qtr group results(SEC)

Nov 2 (Reuters) -
                SONY
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             3 months ended  3 months ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO                   
RESULTS         RESULTS     Sales               1.57 trln     
1.73 trln
                 (-9.1 pct)                Operating    loss
 1.64           68.65     Pretax                95 mln   
  62.71                       (-99.8 pct)                Net
    loss 26.98      prft 31.15     EPS              loss
Y26.88     prft Y31.04
 Diluted          loss Y26.88     prft Y31.00
  EPS
 NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer
electronics
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6758.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐