Fuji Film Holdings <4901.T>-6mth group

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

FUJI FILM HOLDINGS CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.08 trln 1.11 trln 2.29 trln (-2.0 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+3.3%) Operating 59.04 85.89 136.50

(-31.3 pct)

(+0.1%) Pretax 32.74 76.98 107.50 (-57.5 pct) (-8.2%) Net

14.90 40.30 54.00

(-63.0 pct) (-15.4%) EPS Y30.93 Y82.48 Y112.10 Diluted EPS

Y29.90 Y75.57 Annual div Y35.00

Y30.00 -Q2 div Y17.50 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y17.50

NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

