Fuji Film Holdings <4901.T>-6mth group

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
                FUJI FILM HOLDINGS CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales               1.08 trln     
1.11 trln       2.29 trln                                 
(-2.0 pct)      (+5.9 pct)         (+3.3%)              
Operating          59.04           85.89          136.50
                            (-31.3 pct)                    
(+0.1%)                Pretax             32.74         
76.98          107.50                                     
(-57.5 pct)                         (-8.2%)                Net
           14.90           40.30           54.00
                       (-63.0 pct)                      
(-15.4%)                EPS                   Y30.93        
Y82.48         Y112.10                 Diluted      EPS
      Y29.90          Y75.57                               
Annual div                                            Y35.00
   Y30.00
  -Q2 div              Y17.50          Y15.00
            -Q4 div                              Y15.00
 Y17.50
 NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film
maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media
products.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4901.TK1.

