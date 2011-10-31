版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 31日 星期一 13:20 BJT

Makita <6586.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
                MAKITA CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales             153.04        
133.81          285.00                                     
(+14.4 pct)     (+12.7 pct)         (+4.5%)              
Operating          26.95           21.84           44.50
                            (+23.4 pct)     (+46.9 pct)    
(+6.2%)                Pretax             24.51         
21.75           41.90                                     
(+12.7 pct)     (+25.9 pct)         (-1.9%)                Net
           17.10           15.12           29.10
                       (+13.1 pct)     (+42.4 pct)       
(-2.7%)                EPS                  Y124.16       
Y109.77         Y211.25                 Annual div   -Q2 div
       Y15.00          Y15.00
 NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6586.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐