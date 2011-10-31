Makita <6586.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

MAKITA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 153.04 133.81 285.00 (+14.4 pct) (+12.7 pct) (+4.5%) Operating 26.95 21.84 44.50

(+23.4 pct) (+46.9 pct)

(+6.2%) Pretax 24.51 21.75 41.90 (+12.7 pct) (+25.9 pct) (-1.9%) Net

17.10 15.12 29.10

(+13.1 pct) (+42.4 pct) (-2.7%) EPS Y124.16 Y109.77 Y211.25 Annual div -Q2 div

Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

