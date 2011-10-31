版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 31日 星期一 14:01 BJT

TDK <6762.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
                TDK CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales             417.16        
442.23          820.00                                      
(-5.7 pct)     (+14.6 pct)         (-6.4%)              
Operating          13.79           37.19           35.00
                            (-62.9 pct)    (+588.4 pct)    
  (-45.1%)                Pretax             10.68         
34.64           30.00                                     
(-69.2 pct)                        (-50.1%)                Net
            6.72           26.12           20.00
                       (-74.3 pct)                      
(-55.8%)                EPS                   Y52.09       
Y202.46         Y155.03                 Diluted      EPS
       Y52.03         Y202.28                              
 Annual div                                            Y80.00
    Y80.00
  -Q2 div              Y40.00          Y40.00
            -Q4 div                              Y40.00
 Y40.00
 NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and
electronic parts such as ferrite cores..
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6762.TK1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐