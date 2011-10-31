Honda Motor <7267.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales

3.60 trln 4.61 trln

(-22.0 pct) (+13.7 pct) Operating 75.09 397.92

(-81.1 pct) (+338.7 pct) Pretax

105.85 422.35

(-74.9 pct) (+489.9 pct) Net

92.23 408.42

(-77.4 pct) (+563.0 pct) EPS

Y51.17 Y225.66 Annual div -Q2 div Y12.00 Y54.00

NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7267.TK1.