公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 31日 星期一 14:00 BJT

Honda Motor <7267.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
                HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to
            Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY
            H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS      FORECAST   Sales
           3.60 trln       4.61 trln
            (-22.0 pct)     (+13.7 pct)              
Operating          75.09          397.92
            (-81.1 pct)    (+338.7 pct)               Pretax
        105.85          422.35
            (-74.9 pct)    (+489.9 pct)                Net
          92.23          408.42
      (-77.4 pct)    (+563.0 pct)                EPS
       Y51.17         Y225.66                 Annual div 
-Q2 div              Y12.00          Y54.00
 NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle
manufacturer.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7267.TK1.

