Honda Motor <7267.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales
3.60 trln 4.61 trln
(-22.0 pct) (+13.7 pct)
Operating 75.09 397.92
(-81.1 pct) (+338.7 pct) Pretax
105.85 422.35
(-74.9 pct) (+489.9 pct) Net
92.23 408.42
(-77.4 pct) (+563.0 pct) EPS
Y51.17 Y225.66 Annual div
-Q2 div Y12.00 Y54.00
NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle
manufacturer.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7267.TK1.