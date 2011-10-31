版本:
Panasonic <6752.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
                PANASONIC CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Mar 31, 2012
  Mar 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales               4.01 trln     
4.37 trln       8.30 trln                                 
(-8.3 pct)     (+31.0 pct)         (-4.5%)              
Operating          47.60          168.97          130.00
                            (-71.8 pct)    (+485.5 pct)    
  (-57.4%)                Pretax       loss 159.34     prft
144.55     loss 430.00                     Net          loss
136.15      prft 74.72     loss 420.00                     EPS
         loss Y58.88     prft Y36.09    loss Y181.64
     Annual div                                          
Y10.00          Y10.00
  -Q2 div               Y5.00           Y5.00
            -Q4 div                               Y5.00
  Y5.00
 NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer
electronics
 makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National'
brands, among others.
 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
  securities and Exchange Commission.)
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6752.TK1.

