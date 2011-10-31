Panasonic <6752.T>-6mth group results(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -

PANASONIC CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.01 trln 4.37 trln 8.30 trln (-8.3 pct) (+31.0 pct) (-4.5%) Operating 47.60 168.97 130.00

(-71.8 pct) (+485.5 pct) (-57.4%) Pretax loss 159.34 prft 144.55 loss 430.00 Net loss 136.15 prft 74.72 loss 420.00 EPS

loss Y58.88 prft Y36.09 loss Y181.64

Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y5.00

Y5.00

NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

