Suzuki Motor <7269.T>-1qtr group results

Aug 3 (Reuters) -
                SUZUKI MOTOR CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             3 months ended  3 months ended    6 months to 
  Year to                      Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010  
Sep 30, 2011    Mar 31, 2012
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        H1          
  LATEST                       RESULTS         RESULTS       
FORECAST        FORECAST    Sales             607.34        
656.28            1.20 trln       2.61 trln
                 (-7.5 pct)     (+13.7 pct)
           Operating          25.57           31.95        
 40.00          110.00                       (-20.0 pct)  
(+365.6 pct)                                Recurring        
28.77           30.61           50.00          125.00
          (-6.0 pct)    (+143.5 pct)
    Net                18.73           15.16           30.00
       50.00                       (+23.6 pct)    (+608.8
pct)                                EPS                  Y33.39
      Y27.15          Y53.48          Y89.13
 Diluted      EPS                  Y30.68          Y24.94
 NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars
and motorcycles.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7269.TK1.

