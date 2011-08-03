Suzuki Motor <7269.T>-1qtr group results

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

SUZUKI MOTOR CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 607.34 656.28 1.20 trln 2.61 trln

(-7.5 pct) (+13.7 pct)

Operating 25.57 31.95 40.00 110.00 (-20.0 pct) (+365.6 pct) Recurring 28.77 30.61 50.00 125.00

(-6.0 pct) (+143.5 pct)

Net 18.73 15.16 30.00

50.00 (+23.6 pct) (+608.8 pct) EPS Y33.39

Y27.15 Y53.48 Y89.13 Diluted EPS Y30.68 Y24.94

NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.

