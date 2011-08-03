Bank of Yokohama <8332.T>-1qtr group results

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

BANK OF YOKOHAMA LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 71.23 69.80 140.00 280.00 (+2.0 pct) (-7.2 pct) Recurring 22.35 16.45 41.00

83.50 (+35.8 pct) (+66.6 pct)

Net 13.13 9.55 23.50 48.00 (+37.5 pct) (+59.4 pct) EPS

Y9.65 Y7.01 Y17.28 Y35.29 Diluted EPS Y9.65 Y7.01

NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8332.TK1.