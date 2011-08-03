版本:
2011年 8月 3日 星期三 14:00 BJT

Bank of Yokohama <8332.T>-1qtr group results

Aug 3 (Reuters) -
                BANK OF YOKOHAMA LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             3 months ended  3 months ended    6 months to 
  Year to                      Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010  
Sep 30, 2011    Mar 31, 2012
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        H1          
  LATEST                       RESULTS         RESULTS       
FORECAST        FORECAST    Revenues           71.23         
69.80          140.00          280.00                      
(+2.0 pct)      (-7.2 pct)                              
Recurring          22.35           16.45           41.00      
83.50                       (+35.8 pct)     (+66.6 pct)
                       Net                13.13          
9.55           23.50           48.00                     
(+37.5 pct)     (+59.4 pct)                                EPS
               Y9.65           Y7.01          Y17.28       
 Y35.29
 Diluted      EPS                   Y9.65           Y7.01
 NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8332.TK1.

