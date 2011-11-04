Kirin HD <2503.T>-2011 group forecast

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.11 trln 2.11 trln Operating 144.00 144.00 Recurring 138.00 138.00 Net 27.00 52.00 NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2503.TK1.