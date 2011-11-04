版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 14:30 BJT

Kirin HD <2503.T>-2011 group forecast

Nov 4 (Reuters) -
             KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD
             CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             Full year to     Full year to
             Dec 31,2011      Dec 31,2011
             LATEST           PREVIOUS
             FORECAST         FORECAST
 Sales              2.11 trln        2.11 trln
 Operating        144.00           144.00     Recurring      
138.00           138.00     Net               27.00          
52.00        NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer
brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and
pharmaceuticals.       For latest earnings estimates made by
Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2503.TK1.

