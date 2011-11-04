Kirin HD <2503.T>-2011 group forecast

BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources Corp announces fatality at mine
* Atlatsa Resources Corp - death of an employee at its Bokoni platinum mine's middelpunt hill shaft section
Nov 4 (Reuters) -
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.11 trln 2.11 trln Operating 144.00 144.00 Recurring 138.00 138.00 Net 27.00 52.00 NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2503.TK1.
* Reunion gold announces additions to management team, appointment of new director and grant of options
* Ventas Inc - 2017 guidance consistent with preliminary company expectations