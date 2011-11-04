Kirin HD <2503.T>-9-mth group results

Nov 4 (Reuters) -

KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.55 trln 1.60 trln 2.11 trln

(-3.3 pct) (-3.9 pct) Operating 119.97 113.68 144.00

(+5.5 pct) (+21.0 pct) Recurring 115.57 107.44 138.00

(+7.6 pct) (-2.4 pct) Net

26.93 24.22 27.00

(+11.2 pct) (-41.9 pct) EPS

Y28.00 Y25.41 Y28.07 Diluted EPS Y27.58

NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.

