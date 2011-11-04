版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 14:30 BJT

Kirin HD <2503.T>-9-mth group results

Nov 4 (Reuters) -
                KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             9 months ended  9 months ended    Year to
            Sep 30, 2011    Sep 30, 2010    Dec 31, 2011
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        LATEST
            RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST   Sales
           1.55 trln       1.60 trln       2.11 trln
                 (-3.3 pct)      (-3.9 pct)              
Operating         119.97          113.68          144.00
             (+5.5 pct)     (+21.0 pct)              
Recurring         115.57          107.44          138.00
             (+7.6 pct)      (-2.4 pct)                Net
          26.93           24.22           27.00
      (+11.2 pct)     (-41.9 pct)                EPS
       Y28.00          Y25.41          Y28.07
 Diluted      EPS                  Y27.58
 NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer.
Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
