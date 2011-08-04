版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 14:00 BJT

Pioneer <6773.T>-1qtr group results

Aug 4 (Reuters) -
                PIONEER  CORP
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
             3 months ended  3 months ended    6 months to 
  Year to                      Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010  
Sep 30, 2011    Mar 31, 2012
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        H1          
  LATEST                       RESULTS         RESULTS       
FORECAST        FORECAST    Sales              98.13        
109.85          215.00          470.00                     
(-10.7 pct)     (+14.7 pct)                              
Operating           1.95            2.37            6.00      
17.50                       (-17.6 pct)
                       Recurring           1.65          
1.69            4.50           13.50                      
(-2.3 pct)                                                Net
            293 mln         598 mln        1.50          
4.00                       (-51.0 pct)
                   EPS                    Y0.91         
Y1.86           Y4.67          Y12.46
  EPS                                   Y1.78
 NOTE - Pioneer  Corp is a major maker of high-end audio
equipment
 and car audio.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6773.TK1.

