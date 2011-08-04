Pioneer <6773.T>-1qtr group results

BRIEF-Ford says Jan China vehicle sales -32 pct y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
Aug 4 (Reuters) -
PIONEER CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 98.13 109.85 215.00 470.00 (-10.7 pct) (+14.7 pct) Operating 1.95 2.37 6.00
17.50 (-17.6 pct)
Recurring 1.65 1.69 4.50 13.50 (-2.3 pct) Net
293 mln 598 mln 1.50 4.00 (-51.0 pct)
EPS Y0.91 Y1.86 Y4.67 Y12.46 EPS Y1.78
NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6773.TK1.
* Jan China vehicle sales total 88,432, -32 pct y/y, versus +21 percent y/y in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Feb 9 When Argentina launched a tax amnesty program last year to bring billions of dollars back into the country, it found support from an unlikely corner: the banks whose clients had stashed money abroad.