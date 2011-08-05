版本:
Kirin HD <2503.T>-6mth group results

Aug 5 (Reuters) -
                KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD
                CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 (in billions of yen unless specified)
            6 months ended  6 months ended  Full year to  
Full year ended
               Jun 30, 2011    Jun 30, 2010    Dec 31, 2011
  Dec 31, 2010
               LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY     
  YEAR-AGO                     H1 RESULTS      H1 RESULTS    
FORECAST        RESULTS     Sales               1.00 trln     
1.01 trln       2.11 trln                                 
(-0.9 pct)      (-4.7 pct)         (-3.1%)              
Operating          72.81           59.83          144.00
                            (+21.7 pct)     (+48.9 pct)    
(-5.0%)                Recurring          72.56         
56.30          138.00                                     
(+28.9 pct)      (-0.2 pct)         (-2.1%)                Net
           17.94            7.16           52.00
                      (+150.7 pct)     (-52.2 pct)     
(+356.4%)                EPS                   Y18.65         
Y7.51          Y54.06                 Diluted      EPS
     Y18.55                                               
Annual div                                            Y27.00
   Y25.00
  -Q2 div              Y13.50          Y12.50
            -Q4 div                              Y12.50
 Y13.50
 NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer.
Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
 For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2503.TK1.

