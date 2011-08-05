Kirin HD <2503.T>-6mth group results

Aug 5 (Reuters) -
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.00 trln
1.01 trln 2.11 trln
(-0.9 pct) (-4.7 pct) (-3.1%)
Operating 72.81 59.83 144.00
(+21.7 pct) (+48.9 pct)
(-5.0%) Recurring 72.56
56.30 138.00
(+28.9 pct) (-0.2 pct) (-2.1%) Net
17.94 7.16 52.00
(+150.7 pct) (-52.2 pct)
(+356.4%) EPS Y18.65
Y7.51 Y54.06 Diluted EPS
Y18.55
Annual div Y27.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div Y13.50 Y12.50
-Q4 div Y12.50
Y13.50
NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer.
Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
