BRIEF-Lululemon sees positive sales trend in Canada, U.S.

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Lululemon Athletica Inc :
* CEO says men's business delivering 19 percent comparable sales growth
* CEO says results were impacted by weather, port-related delays and foreign exchange
* CFO says foreign exchange impact decreased reported revenues by $15.2 million or 3.6 percent in Q1
* CFO says late product deliveries due to West Coast port delays resulted in elevated inventories at end of quarter
* CFO says product inventories will remain elevated for next couple of quarters as a result of delays, but expects minimal markdown risk
* CFO says Canadian stores seeing positive comparable sales trend in Q2 driven in part by higher conversion
* CFO says U.S. stores also posting strong comparable sales trend in initial weeks of current quarter
* CFO says air freight costs will remain a headwind in Q2 before abating in second half of year
* CFO says air freight costs came in about 30 percent to 40 percent higher than expected and weighed on margins
* CEO says stores in Asia and Europe are exceeding expectations
* CEO says very happy with pace and success of international expansion so far Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021