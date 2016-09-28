BRIEF-Blackberry CEO says expects new hardware strategy to increase unit volumes, improve margins

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 BlackBerry Ltd
* CEO John Chen says company showed solid progress on overall operating profitability in Q2
* CEO says expects new hardware strategy to expand market access, increase unit volumes, and improve profit margins
* CEO says software growth in quarter was driven by enterprise mobility, crisis management software, and QNX; no intellectual property revenue
* CEO says recognized revenue on around 400,000 devices with average selling price of $271
* CFO James Yersh says expects gross margin in high-50 percent range in next quarter
* CFO says mobility solutions unit's gross margin was 26 percent, up from 8 percent in prior quarter
* CFO says net cash position was $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter
* CFO says expects to be free cah flow positive in Q4; maintains positive EBITDA outlook for full fiscal year
* CEO John Chen says pursuing other device software licensing deals, in talks in china and india
* CEO says has big team working on bringing its Android-based devices up to same level of security as BlackBerry 10 operating system
* CEO says taking royalty per unit in new hardware model
* CEO says lots of activity around patent licensing, doesn't know timing
* CEO says hardware transition will be completed in this fiscal year
* CEO says reduced interest expenses likely to contribute 4-5 cents to improved earnings per share outlook Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.