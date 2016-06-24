版本:
BRIEF-Trudeau says monitoring Brexit situation, will work with partners

June 24 (Reuters) -

* Canadian PM Trudeau says spoke to finance minister and central bank head this morning, and monitoring the situation after Brexit vote

* Trudeau says monitoring the Brexit situation, will work with partners around the world to maintain the stability of economy and growth Further coverage: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Ethan Lou)

