BRIEF-Canadian auto union head says everything on table

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 (Reuters) -
* Canadian auto union Unifor's president Dias says GM Canada and union negotiated through the night, again this morning
* Canadian auto union Unifor's president Dias, asked if talks moved to new product for plant, says union and GM Canada "kicking around all kinds of concepts"
* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says everything on the table at current stage of talks
* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says it's still early in talks, but he is "very encouraged"
* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says there will be no extension of strike deadline tonight, talks closer today than yesterday
* Canadian auto union Unifor president Dias says given the state of talks on Sunday, it was not hard to be in an improved position on Monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor, Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.